Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ DGII traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $31.73. 258,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,283. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $112.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million. Research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $212,713.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $212,713.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $168,832.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,194 shares of company stock worth $857,387. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

