DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Position Lifted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,327,000 after acquiring an additional 472,256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

DISH Network Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $6.23 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.