DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23. 246,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,843,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,680 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,463 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DLocal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,587,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

