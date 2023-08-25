Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Edward Jones

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 344.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,130 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 413.1% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4,202.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 80,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $4,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

