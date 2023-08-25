Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Citigroup

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $167.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $124.98. 1,200,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,138. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $122.39 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 5,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

