Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

DOMO has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

DOMO stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Domo has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $608.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $357,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

