Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $18,850.10 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 1,255 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $18,850.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at $6,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.9 %

DGICA opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently -6,800,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 92.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

