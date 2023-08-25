Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.00

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.73). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Downing One VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £102.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.95.

Downing One VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Downing One VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing One VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.