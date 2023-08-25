Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

DRREF traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.50. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.24. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$10.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

