Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DRREF traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.50. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.24. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$10.00.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.