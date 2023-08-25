Drexel Morgan & Co. Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 4.2% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 8,617,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,691,389. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.