Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLMY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $15.55.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.67) to GBX 1,190 ($15.18) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,330 ($16.97) to GBX 1,340 ($17.10) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,313 ($16.75) to GBX 1,310 ($16.71) in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.