Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 97,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,790. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,821,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

