Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. 77,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after buying an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $15,821,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

