Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 221.4% in August

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 221.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,246. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLNG. TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

