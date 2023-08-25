DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
DynaResource Price Performance
DYNR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169. DynaResource has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.
About DynaResource
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DynaResource
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.