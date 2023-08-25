DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DynaResource Price Performance

DYNR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169. DynaResource has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Get DynaResource alerts:

About DynaResource

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.