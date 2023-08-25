EAC (EAC) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00249878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.