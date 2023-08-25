Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

EFSI remained flat at $31.99 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Increases Dividend

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.