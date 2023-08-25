East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 549,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,307. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

