Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
