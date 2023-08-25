Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

Eastern stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eastern by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

