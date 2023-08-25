Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 14.3% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 196.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 445,031 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,562,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

EAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Edify Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

