Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $200.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

