Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 35,805 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 91.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.52.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

