Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 214,038 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 97,984 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $6,212,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $135,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.