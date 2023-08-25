Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 33,000 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 926,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,676,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,272,000 after acquiring an additional 224,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,754,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a quick ratio of 40.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

