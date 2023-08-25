Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 677 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ROK opened at $298.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.13.

About Rockwell Automation



Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

