Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 8,007 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,016,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 245.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after buying an additional 1,794,704 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,547 shares of company stock valued at $562,243 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

