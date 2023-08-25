Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLQD. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 735,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after buying an additional 396,763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 470.9% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 111,241 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,714,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

