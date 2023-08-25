Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Eiffage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of EFGSY stock remained flat at $20.57 during trading hours on Friday. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

