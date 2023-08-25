Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 73,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,068. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

