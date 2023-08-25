Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,661 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Elevance Health worth $126,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.52. The stock had a trading volume of 933,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,611. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

