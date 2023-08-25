ELIS Price Reaches $0.0415 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $16,633.31 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018518 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,946.73 or 1.00070957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04489292 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,091.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

