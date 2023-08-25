Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.64. 4,042,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,166. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

