Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EMR. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

