Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 5,874 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.
