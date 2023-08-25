Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 5,874 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSN

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio ( NYSEAMERICAN:MSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.