Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.48. Approximately 339,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 281,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Endava by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 188.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,337 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 70.9% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,250,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 519,047 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Endava by 197.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 743,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after purchasing an additional 493,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

