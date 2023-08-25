Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.17

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $5.93. Enerflex shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 7,057 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EFXT

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at $3,409,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Enerflex by 64.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Enerflex by 2,072.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 583,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 556,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.