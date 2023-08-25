Energi (NRG) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $77,999.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,128,432 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

