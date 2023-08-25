Energi Price Tops $0.0479 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $78,816.31 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,156,270 coins and its circulating supply is 68,156,599 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

