Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 31st total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Energous

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 963.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,699 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Energous Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WATT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 23,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. Energous has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.40. Energous had a negative return on equity of 101.27% and a negative net margin of 3,693.67%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Energous will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energous in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

