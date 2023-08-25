Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,587 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $138,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,212. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,874.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,250. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,000.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,870.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.