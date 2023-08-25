Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 347,040 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,284,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $159,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $71.22. 318,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

