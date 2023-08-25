Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $135.82 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of VICI Properties worth $135,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 460,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,671. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

