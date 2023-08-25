Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $156.22 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,377 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Phillips 66 worth $156,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

PSX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $112.27. 120,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,849. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.