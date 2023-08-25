Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 364.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of ASML worth $195,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $649.63. 173,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $699.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.46. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $256.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

