Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,193,985 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,018.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $169,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $661.48. 63,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $652.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

