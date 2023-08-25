Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,078,580 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,078,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $208,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 888,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 425,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 125,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 114,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,908. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

