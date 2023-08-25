Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Holdings Increased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,617 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Envista worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Envista by 705.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Envista by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Envista by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.81 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. Envista’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVST

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.