EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.16% of EPAM Systems worth $28,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

EPAM traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $241.53. 36,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.56 and its 200-day moving average is $264.93. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $446.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Read Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.