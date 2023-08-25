Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.90.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $237.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $284.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

