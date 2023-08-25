Estée Lauder Companies (EL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL):

8/25/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

8/22/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $207.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $193.00 to $163.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $214.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $199.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $208.00 to $162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

8/8/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $246.00 to $214.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

7/27/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

7/24/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $265.00.

7/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $235.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.86. 408,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.03 and its 200 day moving average is $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.18 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

