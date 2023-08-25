Estée Lauder Companies (EL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL):
- 8/25/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/24/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.
- 8/22/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $207.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $193.00 to $163.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $214.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $199.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $208.00 to $162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.
- 8/8/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $246.00 to $214.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.
- 7/27/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.
- 7/24/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $265.00.
- 7/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $235.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.86. 408,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.03 and its 200 day moving average is $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.18 and a 52-week high of $283.62.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
